In my experience with entrepreneurs, there seems to a wealth of self-proclaimed “idea people” who aspire to start businesses, but only a few who are willing and able to dig in and get the job done. All the great ideas in the world won’t make a business, if the ideas never get implemented. Only rare great entrepreneurs, like Bill Gates and Elon Musk, have proven to be both.
7 Specifics Show How Startups Are All About Execution
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on March 9, 2023 11:55 am
