As a long-time advisor to new entrepreneurs here in the USA, I’ve long been impressed with the number that come here from other countries, and the positive traits that most of these seem to bring with them. Logically, I would expect these non native-born entrepreneurs to be at a big disadvantage, having to learn the culture here, local idiosyncrasies, and new relationships.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways Of Using An Immigrant Culture In Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on July 5, 2021 6:55 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
robinkhokhkhar
-
lyceum
-
bloggerpalooza
-
marketingvalue
-
advertglobal
-
businessgross
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
logistico
-
LoopLooper
-
deanuk
-
PMVirtual
-
blogexpert
-
mikehartman1
-
ObjectOriented
-
FutureVision
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments