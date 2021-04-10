Every entrepreneur’s first priority should be the alignment of interests across the range of constituents required for success – partners, investors, customers, vendors, and employees. The best are ones quickest and most willing to do the realignment on a continuous basis these days, as the market changes, customer interests change, and you learn from experience.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Keep All Players Centered On What MattersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on April 10, 2021 12:53 pm
