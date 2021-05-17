As an advisor to new business owners, I’m accustomed to seeing primarily the simple traditional product pricing strategies, usually driven by competitor prices, or cost plus a reasonable margin. I often wonder whether you as the entrepreneur have worked as hard on your pricing strategy as you have on your innovative solution. I hate to see money left on the table through poor pricing.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Creative Pricing Strategies Most Startups OverlookPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on May 17, 2021 9:33 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments