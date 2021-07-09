In the eyes of investors like me, to be an entrepreneur, it’s not enough to create an innovative solution – you need to convince me that you can build a profitable business. Investors expect a great return for their risk, so they look for people who can look beyond the technology and their own passion to see a customer need that perhaps even the rest of us haven’t yet envisioned.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Personal Attributes Mitigate Startup Funding RisksPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on July 9, 2021 11:17 am
