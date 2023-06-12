Since the recent pandemic, I find that business leaders are fighting to retain and attract new talent to recover from necessary attrition losses and team members quitting due to personal priorities. In the wake of recent struggles, the people you need and want are looking for a new human focus from their leaders and managers in today’s chaotic and competitive labor market.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To Retaining Your Top Performing Team Members
Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
