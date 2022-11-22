With today’s interactive social media and the real-time Internet, both customers and employees see inside your company easily, so you can’t hide your real company culture. At the same time relationship perceptions have become the biggest drivers to customer loyalty and employee engagement. Thus in every business, big or small, culture can make or break your success.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Strategies To Create A High Team Engagement CulturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on November 22, 2022 9:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments