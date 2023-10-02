Many first-time entrepreneurs find themselves unable to bootstrap their startups, and also unable to find early funding at the venture capital level or even with angel investors. Their only recourse is that first tier of investors, fondly called Friends, Family and Fools. These are the only people likely to believe in newbies, with only minimal product evidence or business experience.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Tactics To Highlight Your Startup For Early FundingPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on October 2, 2023 9:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments