Entrepreneurs have to know when and how to say ‘no,’ and be good at delivering the message. All startup leaders are besieged with requests for their time, attention, talent, money, or influence, and sometimes even good requests won’t fit into the time and energy you have available.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Tips For How And Why To Say ‘No’ To Most RequestsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
