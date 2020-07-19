Many of the entrepreneurs like you that I have met in my role as a business advisor are really product creators versus business creators, convinced that a great product will generate a great business. Unfortunately, these two are rarely closely coupled, and navigating all the stages of building a business is typically the more challenging task. But I’m not one to rain on your parade.
Startup Professionals Musings: 9 Stages to Building a Robust And Rewarding BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on July 19, 2020 11:36 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
12 hours ago