Sometimes I like to drop the comment socially that “I knew Bill Gates back when he was a regular guy.” I know that dates me a good bit, but it also shows that I have been hanging around startups and big companies for a long time. The honest truth is that I worked directly with him in the early days of Microsoft from my “safe” perch in big IBM, during the startup of the IBM PC.
Startup Professionals Musings: Mature Companies Can Learn Many Things From StartupsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on July 22, 2023 6:03 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments