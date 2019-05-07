Coming up with the perfect biz tip to kick off the biztipster site for you, is, well, like asking for one precious raindrop from an ocean of water. I love business. It’s my life. Since I can remember, I love work.



But Operating a business is complicated. Interesting. Fun. Hard.



One minute everything is exhilarating like the pop of a champagne cork flying high, all bubbly and fizzy, and the next, you’re a mere puddle hopelessly drowning in a river of your own business-induced tears.



The old saying, “a business owner wears many hats” is true. But, it’s only a small part of the tapestry of a remarkable business.



Here’s a small bit of the tapestry of my business story. A good start, I hope, for a serious business tip for your business.

