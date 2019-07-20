17
Vote
1 Comment
One of the biggest challenges I find for new business owners is for them to move from working in the business to working on the business. You are so engaged in building and selling your product or service, that you “don’t have time” to focus on strategy and the next round of changes for the business to survive and grow. The result is a business plateau that hits you like a ton of bricks.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 13 minutes ago

I will check the book (“Outsizing: Strategies to Grow Your Business, Profits, and Potential), mentioned in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company