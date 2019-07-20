One of the biggest challenges I find for new business owners is for them to move from working in the business to working on the business. You are so engaged in building and selling your product or service, that you “don’t have time” to focus on strategy and the next round of changes for the business to survive and grow. The result is a business plateau that hits you like a ton of bricks.
Use Key Strategic Elements To Avoid Business PlateausPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on July 20, 2019 12:03 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 13 minutes ago