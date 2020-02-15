

What does the state of small business look like in 2020?

Guidant Financial partnered with online lending marketplace LendingClub to uncover the answers in their annual State of Small Business survey. This is the 2020 Small Business Trends Report.



2020 Small Business Trends Report

Over 3,000 current and aspiring business owners were surveyed nationwide in the 2020 Small Business Trends report. Results from the survey take a closer look at current small business trends. Some of these include but are not limited to, the following elements of entrepreneurship.

