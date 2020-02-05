19
Vote
2 Comment
Entrepreneurial activity is a driving force in the city’s economic strategy, called Calgary in the New Economy, and it’s gained traction with the structural change in the energy sector.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
19 hours ago

Hi David,

Good to know a bit more about this wonderful and adventurous city.

Thanks for sharing.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Phil: Have you been to Canada?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company