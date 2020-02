This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Entrepreneurial activity is a driving force in the city’s economic strategy, called Calgary in the New Economy, and it’s gained traction with the structural change in the energy sector.

Posted by amabaie under Strategy

by: profmarketing on February 5, 2020 11:49 am

From https://www-innovatingcanada-ca.cdn.ampproject.org 4 days ago

