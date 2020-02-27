Many businesses think more is always better, right? More sales, more clients, more workers. But in reality, that’s not always the case.
Some businesses tend to grow too fast and sometimes end up out of business in that rush for more. They think the more locations they have the more money they will make.
But then reality hits them, and they realize the more help to hire and more bills to pay for another location can be too much for a business to sustain long-term.
The Secret to Why Less Can Be More - The Personal Growth ChannelPosted by Inspiretothrive under Strategy
From https://www.personalgrowthchannel.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on February 27, 2020 2:02 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 13 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin
4 hours ago
4 hours ago