Many businesses think more is always better, right? More sales, more clients, more workers. But in reality, that’s not always the case.



Some businesses tend to grow too fast and sometimes end up out of business in that rush for more. They think the more locations they have the more money they will make.



But then reality hits them, and they realize the more help to hire and more bills to pay for another location can be too much for a business to sustain long-term.

