Meet the Person That Created the Barcode [podcast]

Meet the Person That Created the Barcode [podcast]
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on October 1, 2023 10:42 am
Can you imagine business without the barcode? Ten billion or more times each day, electronic scanners read data encoded in black-and-white codes—barcodes—printed on or affixed to physical goods in a store or a warehouse. Where did the ubiquitous barcode come from?
On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with the creator of the barcode, Paul V. McEnroe, who is an award-winning engineer who developed multiple state-of-the-art technologies during his long career, including more than two decades in leadership roles at IBM.


