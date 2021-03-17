Are small businesses ready for taxes in the coming year?



The new 1.9 trillion-dollar Covid relief bill passed recently by congress includes Change to the IRS tax code that requires businesses to file 1099-K forms for anyone making more than $600 gross pay within a year.



This includes 3rd party sellers on Amazon and Etsy as well as Walmart, etc. This tax law has been around for a few years but now the IRS will be clamping down on it.

