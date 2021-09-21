18
Vote
2 Comment

10 Interesting “Gutenberg Features” You May Not Know About

10 Interesting “Gutenberg Features” You May Not Know About - https://bloggingwizard.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Technology
From https://bloggingwizard.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on September 21, 2021 5:06 am
Not sure whether you should switch to Gutenberg? Discover these 10 interesting Gutenberg features that will make you want to switch to Gutenberg instantly.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: I will send the link to the blog post to my webmaker. Do you think that Gutenberg will start to compete with several of the services that are out there now, e.g., Divi design framework?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 9 minutes ago

Gutenberg is already quite good for basic customization but I doubt it'll compete with page builders.

Generally, if you want complete control over customization, page builders are the only option outside of hiring a developer or learning to code.

Gutenberg is improving with each release but it is still extremely limited by comparison.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company