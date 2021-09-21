Not sure whether you should switch to Gutenberg? Discover these 10 interesting Gutenberg features that will make you want to switch to Gutenberg instantly.
10 Interesting “Gutenberg Features” You May Not Know AboutPosted by adamjayc under Technology
From https://bloggingwizard.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on September 21, 2021 5:06 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
1 hour 9 minutes ago
Generally, if you want complete control over customization, page builders are the only option outside of hiring a developer or learning to code.
Gutenberg is improving with each release but it is still extremely limited by comparison.