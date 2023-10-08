16
AI in healthcare: where we stand, what to know

From the research we've been doing, we see five (5) primary areas for both applications and developments for AI in healthcare. 1. Electronic Health Records, 2. Personalized treatments, 3. Medical imaging, 4. Patient engagement, 5. Exploratory applications.



