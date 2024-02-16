Despite its massive trillion-dollar value, the legal services sector has been slow to embrace digital transformation, and for good reason.



However, the winds of change are blowing, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making strides within the legal profession, offering promising prospects.



Did you know companies that use contract automation see a 95% increase in contract renewals? This feat is achievable by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning, whose algorithms can sift through extensive legal data, extract pertinent information, and deliver valuable insights to enhance decision-making processes.



Let’s delve into the realm of AI in law practices, supported by real-world examples that underscore its significance.

