Despite its massive trillion-dollar value, the legal services sector has been slow to embrace digital transformation, and for good reason.
However, the winds of change are blowing, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making strides within the legal profession, offering promising prospects.
Did you know companies that use contract automation see a 95% increase in contract renewals? This feat is achievable by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning, whose algorithms can sift through extensive legal data, extract pertinent information, and deliver valuable insights to enhance decision-making processes.
Let’s delve into the realm of AI in law practices, supported by real-world examples that underscore its significance.
AI-Powered Legal Research: Enhancing Efficiency and AccuracyPosted by adamjayc under Technology
From https://zegal.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on February 16, 2024 1:21 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments