WordPress is a popular blogging and Content Management System (CMS) that has become an invaluable asset to businesses of all sizes. This free platform offers a do-it-yourself opportunity to spruce up the look and feel of a website without knowing any coding or having to hire developers. This helps businesses create enticing landing pages for sale events, products, services, and more.

A WordPress drag and drop page builder offers a number of design elements and add-ons. WordPress page builders include functionalities like responsive controls, export/import, and a real-time editing system with all the bells and whistles to power a full-fledged website.

