Explore the impact of Drobo's transition to a self-service model and its implications for customers in need of data recovery services. As Drobo customers navigate this shift, many are turning to professional data recovery services for assistance. Discover the challenges and considerations involved in this transition, and learn how expert data recovery services can provide the support needed to retrieve valuable data effectively.
Drobo, having ceased sales and support, has reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcyPosted by bockmary7 under Technology
From https://www.datarecovery.net 1 day 6 hours ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on January 31, 2024 9:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments