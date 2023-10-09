Generative AI is probably the most talked about and popular technology in the market. It has made its way into almost all industries, especially IT, and it’s also causing disruption. A recent Salesforce report suggests that 67% of IT businesses are planning to prioritize the use of these AI generator tools within the next 18 months.



The same report also states that 57% of industry leaders believe that generative AI is a game-changing technology. That it has the potential to transform their business. They say that it can help them make their business operation more efficient and offer better client/customer experience.



While there are many benefits of using generative AI technology, it comes with some risks and challenges. In this article, I’ll discuss them in detail and explore effective strategies to minimize them as I’ve used a few of the tools myself.

