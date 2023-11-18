Thinking of starting a vlog? It doesn’t take much, especially if you already have a smartphone. A good Vlogging kit gives you everything you need to capture professional quality video on your smartphone or DLSR camera.

Most professional vloggers know that a high-quality camera is essential to the video production process, but if you are a beginner, you do not need to have the best Olympus, Sony, or Canon video camera with image stabilization to get started. However, as you progress, it is totally logical to upgrade your gear.

