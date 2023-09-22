In today’s digital age, data is often called the new oil. It fuels the engines of the internet, powering everything from online advertising to market research, web scraping, and cybersecurity. As a result, the demand for tools and technologies to access and manipulate online data has grown significantly. One such tool that has gained popularity in recent years is the residential proxy.



In this article, we will explore what residential proxies are and delve into how they work. We will shed light on their numerous applications and the ethical considerations surrounding their use.

