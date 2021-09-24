16
What is SSL? And how can you get an SSL certificate for WordPress? Find out in this beginner's guide to SSL & WordPress...


Written by lyceum
2 hours 45 minutes ago

Adam: It was interesting that the author used Fizzle do co as an example. ;) Did you check out this site? I think I sent you my referral link.

We have used Hover for the domain name for our podcast, High Five for Hemp. It is redirecting to our podcast page on Captivate podcast hosting site. I don't think we could get a httpS from Hover.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
2 hours 36 minutes ago

I've read a lot from Fizzle over the years - less so recently though.

For domain level redirects like what you're using, you won't need to get SSL from Hover. Domain registrar's can issue SSL but it is implemented on the hosting side. Captivate takes care of the SSL so you're all good there :)
Log in to comment or register here.
