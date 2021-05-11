With news of companies including Microsoft and Google announcing their plans to return to the office, some businesses are putting a swift end to remote work. While organizations begin to initiate their return back to the office, business owners are faced with the decision of whether to continue remote work, return to the office full time, or implement a hybrid work model.

Yet, the perfect recipe for your business may consist of implementing aspects from each of these three models. That being said, it’s critical to establish an effective workplace model that enhances both in-person and virtual collaboration, provides improved quality of life for employees, and encourages business growth.

