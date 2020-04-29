16
100 Amazing SEO Stats to Guide Your 2020 Strategy

Posted by 99signals
From https://www.99signals.com
Made Hot by: thelastword on April 29, 2020 6:59 am
The world of SEO has always been a fast-paced one, with regular updates on search algorithms and new trends to look into everyday. We’re still in the first quarter of 2020, but there have been significant developments in the sphere since we closed the previous year.

To help you catch up and realign your strategy, we’ve gathered 100 valuable statistics to shed light on what’s coming in SEO this year, covering figures on ranking factors, mobile, video, local, backlinks, and voice search SEO.


