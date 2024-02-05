With the rise of webshops and social media users, eCommerce brands are facing competition within a saturated digital landscape more than ever before. At the same time, social media users are also learning how to curate their social feeds in such a way that they manage to only see what they’re interested in. Ambassador marketing software offers you the chance to break through that barrier with the use of brand ambassadors - one of the best word-of-mouth marketing strategies.



You are all set up with defining what your perfect brand ambassador looks like, and how you’d like them to drive sales for your brand and you’ve even set clearly defined objectives for the UGC you’d like them to create as a part of your curated content strategy. But how do you actually create authentic activation methods to get your customers to become your brand ambassadors?

