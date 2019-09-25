Customer research is different from market research. It’s the heart of your business.
It involves asking your customers questions on an ongoing basis, so you can better understand their actual needs and better predict at what they will do.
Customer Research: 5 Ways to Read Your Target Customers' MindsPosted by Ihya1324 under Marketing
From https://www.process.st 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on September 25, 2019 1:22 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
Ihya1324
-
tjcwriter
-
john_zornberger
-
RomaBredin01
-
GayJanczunskikji
-
KieshaNapier
-
KristieWeltmermsh
-
MerlinAsha
-
KayleighVanandelmdy
-
lyceum
-
MarketWiz
-
advertglobal
-
deanuk
-
sundaydriver
-
ObjectOriented
-
businessluv
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments