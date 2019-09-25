27
Vote
0 Comment

Customer Research: 5 Ways to Read Your Target Customers' Minds

Customer Research: 5 Ways to Read Your Target Customers\' Minds - https://www.process.st Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Marketing
From https://www.process.st 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on September 25, 2019 1:22 pm
Customer research is different from market research. It’s the heart of your business.

It involves asking your customers questions on an ongoing basis, so you can better understand their actual needs and better predict at what they will do.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company