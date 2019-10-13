Email marketing and social media marketing are at opposing ends of the marketing spectrum, they can undoubtedly work together to benefit your next marketing campaign.
Here, we're going to take a look at how social media and email marketing are great separately, and integrating the two can transcend your marketing strategy to new heights.
Email Marketing vs. Social Media: Can They Intersect?Posted by pvariel under Marketing
From https://blog.hubspot.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on October 13, 2019 12:19 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
6 hours ago