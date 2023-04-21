The media platform OpenFortune recently announced its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate fortune messages for their fortune cookies. While primarily aimed at providing an improved consumer experience, these AI-written fortunes can also offer inspiration, motivation, and guidance to small business owners.
Traditional fortune cookies have circulated only a few thousand fortunes over their 100-year history. However, OpenFortune’s research found that AI-generated fortunes are not only more appealing but also produced at a much faster rate. As a result, OpenFortune has chosen to use ChatGPT for their fortune content. Some examples of AI-generated fortunes include: ...
Fortune Cookies Will Now Be Written with AIPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on April 21, 2023 9:02 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 day 2 hours 33 minutes ago
21 hours ago
2 days ago
2 days ago
4 days ago
The move by OpenFortune is one of many to see in the small business industry. I think we are just getting started with AI technology; we will see how things evolve in the coming years or even months.
Thank you for sharing.
*Left a comment on the post*
4 days ago
Adeshokan Shamsudeen: Where are you located?
All the Best,
Martin