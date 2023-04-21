16
Vote
6 Comment

Fortune Cookies Will Now Be Written with AI

Fortune Cookies Will Now Be Written with AI - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on April 21, 2023 9:02 am
The media platform OpenFortune recently announced its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate fortune messages for their fortune cookies. While primarily aimed at providing an improved consumer experience, these AI-written fortunes can also offer inspiration, motivation, and guidance to small business owners.
Traditional fortune cookies have circulated only a few thousand fortunes over their 100-year history. However, OpenFortune’s research found that AI-generated fortunes are not only more appealing but also produced at a much faster rate. As a result, OpenFortune has chosen to use ChatGPT for their fortune content. Some examples of AI-generated fortunes include: ...


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 2 hours 33 minutes ago

Hi Martin, no fortune cookie in years since we moved to a rural area where there are no Chinese restaurants. Miss those!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
21 hours ago

Oh, no Asian restaurants in your area? Could get home deliveries? I have not seen fortune cookies at restaurants since childhood.
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

LOL, I'm sure they will if not already have Martin.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: Have you had a fortune cookie lately? ;)
- 1 +



Written by adeone79
4 days ago

Many businesses and startups are now finding ways to explore AI technology and improve operations, user experience, and, most importantly, efficiency.

The move by OpenFortune is one of many to see in the small business industry. I think we are just getting started with AI technology; we will see how things evolve in the coming years or even months.

Thank you for sharing.

*Left a comment on the post*
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Thanks for commenting!

Adeshokan Shamsudeen: Where are you located?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company