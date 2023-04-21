The media platform OpenFortune recently announced its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate fortune messages for their fortune cookies. While primarily aimed at providing an improved consumer experience, these AI-written fortunes can also offer inspiration, motivation, and guidance to small business owners.

Traditional fortune cookies have circulated only a few thousand fortunes over their 100-year history. However, OpenFortune’s research found that AI-generated fortunes are not only more appealing but also produced at a much faster rate. As a result, OpenFortune has chosen to use ChatGPT for their fortune content. Some examples of AI-generated fortunes include: ...

