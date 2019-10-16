This post is a refurbished post of My Interview With Zac Johnson the renowned professional blogger of BloggingTips: Meet Philip Verghese Ariel of PVAriel.com. Blogging is an excellent way to put yourself out into the world and giving yourself the opportunity to stand out from the crowd. This is especially true if you have something unique to offer or trying to sell a specific service of skill. It’s one thing to have an email address and a social profile, it’s a completely different story if you have a website or blog to show off your expertise, work history, and previous clients or testimonials.

