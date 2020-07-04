What is cellular IoT and why do you need it? If you want to simplify and streamline access to information, cellular IoT is easily scalable and manageable from practically anywhere. Whether you are a smart city, a part of the industrial sprawl, or even transportation and logistics, cellular IoT is relevant for a wide range of industries and groups.
Who needs cellular IoT?
From https://www.firstpoint-mg.com
Made Hot by: BizWise on July 4, 2020 12:40 pm
"Consumer and commercial IoT devices have been notoriously insecure so far and if cellular IoT is going to become a mainstay of businesses, it’s going to need to take cellular IoT security more seriously."
What is your take on this issue?
