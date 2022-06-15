16
Vote
0 Comment
If we look at images from centuries or even just decades ago, there wasn’t any room to modify or fix a poorly captured image. In other words, ‘what you see is what you get’ was essentially the case as far as photography was concerned. Even the preservation of a photo was a delicate and intricate process. Photographs required utmost care to preserve their quality and integrity.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company