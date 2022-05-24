Given that they’re the ones who enable you to create products and results in the first place, your chosen suppliers are as important to your success as your customers. Unfortunately, a focus on impressing customers above all means that, in many instances, small business owners are painfully guilty of overlooking this fact.



This can lead to a loose business thread which, when it comes time to expand, could even see suppliers refusing to grow with you. To avoid this, it’s therefore vital that you steer clear of these common mistakes, each of which has the power to send suppliers running for miles if you aren’t careful.

