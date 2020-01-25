Home offices are becoming increasingly common for entrepreneurs and freelancers. And man caves are also gaining a lot of traction in homes around the country. If you don’t have enough extra room at home for these two spaces to exist separately, you may be able to create an office that still lets you be surrounded by some of your favorite masculine decor.

If you want to create the ultimate man cave office at home, here are 25 tips and ideas to inspire your ultimate work space.

