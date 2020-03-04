28
Be Authentic, Be You

There is a huge difference between stepping out of your comfort zone and trying to be the leader you think you should be. If you’re making yourself uncomfortable by trying to be someone you’re not, then others will pick up on that as well. Being authentic with others begins with being true to yourself.


Written by lyceum
46 minutes ago

Jennifer: You are welcome! ;) I look forward to hear your thoughts!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Jennifer: Have you read Amber Mac's book, Power Friending: Demystifying Social Media to Grow Your Business? She talks about being authentic, brave, and consistent (ABC rule).

All the Best,

Martin
Written by jghanford
1 hour 45 minutes ago

Hi Martin, I haven't heard of it yet, but I will certainly add it to my list. It sounds great. Thanks!
