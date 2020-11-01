Just like positivity, even negativity can be contagious. While the former is good, the latter is a strict no-no. Hence it is necessary to try to be positive at all times. Yet, how much ever one tries or succeeds in being positive, there will always be some factor or a person who will soon dab it with negativity. You cannot control who you come in contact with, or the kind of people you live with or you work with, and there will be invariably a good number of negative people around you, who will always lament about their and your life, or who will keep reminding you that something is not possible or someone who will discourage you from doing anything further in life by their remarks.



