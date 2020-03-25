The coronavirus continues to get scarier by the minute. At the time of writing, there are 25K confirmed cases in the U.S. and that number is expected to grow to 70K by the end of the week. It’s hard to believe the amount of change we’ve experienced in one week. Here’s what I’ve observed.
Ten Observations in the Thick of COVID-19
From https://strellasocialmedia.com
March 25, 2020
