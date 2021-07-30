16
It’s important to know what you stand for — and what you won’t stand for! I’ve found it helpful to craft a list of ‘non-negotiables’ to guide my interactions with others when expectations are mismatched or unfulfilled.


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Rachel: Thanks for sharing your list. I would like to talk more about this topic with you, at some point in time.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
5 hours ago

Hi Martin, I hope you found this list to be helpful. It's a topic we should all consider for both business and personal interactions.
