Long gone are the days when companies could reach their target audience without social media marketing. Today, social media presence isn’t optional, and the market is getting more and more saturated.



Any proof needed? Let the numbers speak for themselves: over 80 million SMB are on Facebook on a monthly basis, 25 million businesses promote their products on Instagram. 7% of marketers consider Twitter as the best social media platform for customer engagement, and 94% of B2B marketers distribute content on LinkedIn.

