17
Vote
1 Comment
How many potential customers raise an eyebrow when their expectations for a social media presence are unmet? How many lack confidence based on their perceptions?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 19 minutes ago

Rachel: Food for thought piece. I will not put any more time on Facebook pages for my businesses, but I will keep my personal page there I mix and match. I do have a pinned tweet that is now a year old. It is a reminder for me to write a post on Medium about my new Twitter handle.

I have am developing my own new media FrameWork with simple workflow process for your social media satellites like LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (L.I.F.T), that has a foundation in your hubs that you could control, e.g., Blog, Newsletter, and Podcast (B.N.P. = acronomym for "Gross Domestic Product" in Swedish).

During introspection, reading books, e.g., LifeScale by Brian Solis and Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport, I will still be OK with be called a social media evangelist, but I will push the envelope a bit and call myself a new media essentialist...

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company