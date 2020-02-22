Don’t you think it is time to celebrate George Washington Day on February 22? Read Allan C. Miller’s piece, A Presidents Day perspective on the nature of a free press. I have had the following quote from George Washington (March 15, 1783) on my Facebook page:

“the freedom of Speech may be taken away—and, dumb & silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”

From George Washington’s Mount Vernon page on the National Gazette (established in 1791):

“George Washington's support for a free press and the First Amendment ironically helped to make the National Gazette possible.”

