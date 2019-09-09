In this episode you will learn about the power of recommendations by a music streaming service, how a band’s song could end up in a commercial video for a clothing brand, and James Knights’s challenge, using the dollar sign in his artist’s name, Knight$. I am getting nostalgic, and babbling about my favorite synth pop heroes (as a reference to a shout out on a CD album cover by the Canadian band, Rational Youth).
EGO Search on James Knights of Knight$ [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on September 9, 2019 9:02 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments