Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Twitter Takeover Failure

When Elon Musk first announced his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, the billionaire tech mogul believed that his ownership of the company would restore free speech to the masses, and even help to preserve humanity. (Seriously, this is what was said!) Then, almost immediately, everything went sideways.
On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I interviewed Bloomberg journalist Kurt Wagner who uses his years of knowledge and experience covering social media to write the ultimate book on the story of Twitter. In “Battle for the Bird: Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, and the $44 Billion Fight for Twitter’s Soul”. Kurt presents a deeply reported, insider exploration into the key moments and decisions that led to Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase – and the legal and cultural chaos that soon followed.


Written by Inspiretothrive
38 minutes ago

I don't believe it's been a failure Martin.
