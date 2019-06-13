When it comes to advertising on social media, most marketers prefer Facebook ads as their platform of choice. Serving over 1 billion users every month, bloggers and business owners alike can achieve phenomenal growth by investing in Facebook ads.
But did you know you could also use Facebook ads to grow your email list? That's the topic I'll be discussing with my special guest for this episode, Lucas Lee-Tyson. Lucas is a Facebook ads consultant and serial entrepreneur. He is the founder of Growth Cave, a place where marketers and entrepreneurs alike can learn how to create and manage their own profitable Facebook ad campaigns.
Ep. #25 - How to Use Facebook Ads to Double Your Email List with Lucas Lee-TysonPosted by 99signals under Social Media
