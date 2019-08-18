27
How to Schedule Your Instagram and IGTV Posts from Desktop

Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on August 18, 2019 10:36 am
First, connect your Instagram business account to your Facebook Business page! This will give you access to the Creator Studio on Facebook where you can track your stats, upload and schedule content to post on Instagram and IGTV! This is a game changer.



Share your small business tips with the community!
