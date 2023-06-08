Do you find yourself spending more time on Twitter than you would like? Do you know how you may save your time on Twitter? Powerful Twitter Lists! I will share in the blog post how to use Twitter lists effectively.
I have been putting people on lists for years now as it saves me valuable time while on Twitter.
So, I had built up quite a following on my own Twitter account for 14 years. When I want to see what is on Twitter, it has become difficult to find my focus when on my main Twitter feed.
That is especially true today with everything going on in the world. You can easily get pulled away from the tasks at hand and get sidetracked quickly.
Twitter Lists Explained to Expedite Your Day on TwitterPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on June 8, 2023 7:05 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin