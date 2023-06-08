Do you find yourself spending more time on Twitter than you would like? Do you know how you may save your time on Twitter? Powerful Twitter Lists! I will share in the blog post how to use Twitter lists effectively.



I have been putting people on lists for years now as it saves me valuable time while on Twitter.



So, I had built up quite a following on my own Twitter account for 14 years. When I want to see what is on Twitter, it has become difficult to find my focus when on my main Twitter feed.



That is especially true today with everything going on in the world. You can easily get pulled away from the tasks at hand and get sidetracked quickly.



