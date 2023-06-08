16
Vote
2 Comment
Do you find yourself spending more time on Twitter than you would like? Do you know how you may save your time on Twitter? Powerful Twitter Lists! I will share in the blog post how to use Twitter lists effectively.

I have been putting people on lists for years now as it saves me valuable time while on Twitter.

So, I had built up quite a following on my own Twitter account for 14 years. When I want to see what is on Twitter, it has become difficult to find my focus when on my main Twitter feed.

That is especially true today with everything going on in the world. You can easily get pulled away from the tasks at hand and get sidetracked quickly.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

I wish I could make it, I have to bring my dog to the vet, he has diabetes and we can't figure out how to measure his glucose, to get blood out of him :( I will check it when I get back though. Thanks! or while waiting in the office.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa. Talking about Twitter. The reprise of the Twitter chat on lists and listening will occur today at 1 PM EDT your tweet. It will both be a Twitter chat and a live even stream. Your post comes handy! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company